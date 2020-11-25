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BILL GATES TALKS ABOUT THE VACCINATION OF BABIES and REDUCING WORLD POPULATION
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237 views • November 25, 2020
HORROR!
BILL GATES TALKS ABOUT
THE VACCINATION OF BABIES
REDUCING WORLD POPULATION
EXPERIMENTS WITH MOSQUITOES
HE ADMITS ODDS OF 700,000 PEOPLE COULD BE HARMED WITH FLU VAX
ALSO:
HCD HAS SECRETLY been used in anti-fertility vaccines
SIX different samples of evil Bill Gate's tetanus vaccines sent to an independent laboratory in South Africa for testing, ALL tested positive to contain HCG Antagen. HCG antigen is used in anti-fertility vaccines.
You may have seen some of these clips but perhaps not all.
Please share, share, share and target the non believers.
ALSO, FAUCI tells us MASKS ARE USELESS
PEDO AIR FLIGHTS
BILL GATES TALKS ABOUT
THE VACCINATION OF BABIES
REDUCING WORLD POPULATION
EXPERIMENTS WITH MOSQUITOES
HE ADMITS ODDS OF 700,000 PEOPLE COULD BE HARMED WITH FLU VAX
ALSO:
HCD HAS SECRETLY been used in anti-fertility vaccines
SIX different samples of evil Bill Gate's tetanus vaccines sent to an independent laboratory in South Africa for testing, ALL tested positive to contain HCG Antagen. HCG antigen is used in anti-fertility vaccines.
You may have seen some of these clips but perhaps not all.
Please share, share, share and target the non believers.
ALSO, FAUCI tells us MASKS ARE USELESS
PEDO AIR FLIGHTS
Keywords
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