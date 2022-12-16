Create New Account
And We Know 12.16.2022 TRUMP CARD/BRILLIANCE! MIL-CIV alliance, 17, NFT, CIC, Ides of MARCH Pray!
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
LT of And We Know


Dec 16, 2022


Oh, the announcement, so many doubters, folks who jump on the bandwagon of excitement, then seem disappointed, but haven’t we all learned there are comms to everything. Everything has meaning. The Trump disclosure hits on so many levels… we will see it, plus more on the MSM actually sharing truth, and a great display of courage by a mom to the psycho politicians.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20xa86-12.16.22-trump-cardbrilliance-mil-civ-alliance-17-nft-cic-ides-of-march-pra.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewspresidentcouragechristiantruthtwittermainstream mediamsmmomalliancemilpraycommsides of marchtrump cardltand we knowkari lakeexposing evilnftcivcictrump disclosure

