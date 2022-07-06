The Mystery Of 536 AD The Worst Climate Disaster In History Catastrophe Timeline

Timeline - World History Documentaries.





Jun 23, 2017 Researching a climatic catastrophe that rocked the Earth in A.D. 535, causing two years of darkness, famine, drought and disease.





Written records from China, Italy, Palestine and many other countries suggest a huge catastrophe blighted the world in 535AD. But the cause of it has been uncertain.





Was it a comet? An asteroid? A volcano? Archaeologist David Keys reveals the latter is to blame for the Dark Ages of famine and plague that shaped the world order of today.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKUz5Vjq9-s











