The Mystery Of 536 AD The Worst Climate Disaster In History Catastrophe Timeline

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Timeline - World History Documentaries.
Jun 23, 2017 Researching a climatic catastrophe that rocked the Earth in A.D. 535, causing two years of darkness, famine, drought and disease.
Written records from China, Italy, Palestine and many other countries suggest a huge catastrophe blighted the world in 535AD. But the cause of it has been uncertain.
Was it a comet? An asteroid? A volcano? Archaeologist David Keys reveals the latter is to blame for the Dark Ages of famine and plague that shaped the world order of today.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKUz5Vjq9-s