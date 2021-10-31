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corbettreport
JOIN THE OPEN THREAD: https://www.corbettreport.com/november-open-thread-2021/
JOIN THE MASS MEDIA COURSE: https://renegadeuniversity.com/product/mass-media-a-history/
As I'll be busy with my course on Mass Media: A History for Renegade University, things will be quieter around here for the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, Corbett Report members are encouraged to log in and use the Open Thread on corbettreport.com as an outlet for discussion on any topics of importance.
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over