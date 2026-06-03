June 3, 2026

rt.com









Kuwait says an Iranian attack on its main airport has killed one person. Tehran says it's in retaliation for Kuwait's co-operation with the US which is using Gulf States as colonial tools. Ukrainian forces carry out a terrorist attack in the Donetsk Republic. Eight people are killed and many wounded as a drone takes direct aim at a civilian bus. Russian foreign intelligence obtains information that the EU is attempting to expel the Russian Orthodox church from Armenia, all part of Yerevan's plans to integrate with the bloc.





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