They are Literally! Playing with The Weather!

Sorry my warrior friends, I have been trying to heal myself, from the toxins! Remember, our food is our medicine and our medicine is our food, if we do not eat right we will deteriorate very quickly.. Must say no to all concentrated sugars and processed foods. 🆘





To Resist a Tyranny!

You must be Independent of That Tyranny!

Now, We can see why the Commercial Fishermen & the Farmers was Destroyed in this Country! They have went all out war against the local Business Owners of this Country! They were independent and that is not allowed🆘

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇





🎣Due to the Loss of Our Fisheries, in so many ways. Real Fishing Life is accepting Donations, from the Warriors that would like to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Help Keep the Lights on!💡Even a Dollar Donation💸can make a Difference!❤️

https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1

https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-planet-from-toxic-chemtrail-operations





🏘 Fixing My Mom's Home, Go fund Me Site. https://gofund.me/b93d6017

https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Geoengineering Watch

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





