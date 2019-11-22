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Heather Fraser Speech at VCC's Medical Choice Rally Meetup
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289 views • November 22, 2019
Heather Fraser speaks to a Vaccine Choice Canada gathering at Friends House in Toronto Ontario on October 29, 2019 following a Queen's Park Rally and Press Conference.
Read our Press Release here https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/exemptions/news-release-vaccine-choice-canada-october-28-2019/
Special thanks to Robert for the video.
Read our Press Release here https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/exemptions/news-release-vaccine-choice-canada-october-28-2019/
Special thanks to Robert for the video.
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