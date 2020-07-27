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Are You Prepared for Forced Vaccinations? Protect Our Rights & Keep Families Safe w/ Sheriff Mack (MIRRORED)
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967 views • July 27, 2020
Are You Prepared for Forced Vaccinations? Protect Our Rights & Keep Families Safe w/ Sheriff Mack (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sarah Westall at:-
https://youtu.be/jV2qFsdzrrs

Please Donate and Share this important cause: https://constitutional-sheriffs-and-p...

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Show Description: Sheriff Mack rejoins the program to discuss the loss of rights and liberties many Americans are suffering through today. We discuss the forced mask mandates and the upcoming forced vaccinations that may be deployed across America. He discusses how Sheriffs across this country must be prepared to protect our rights if a mass forced vaccinations does occur. You can donate to this very important cause at https://constitutional-sheriffs-and-p.... Learn more about Sheriff Mack and the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) at https://cspoa.org/

Consider supporting my channel by joining Patreon at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall - Patreons receive exclusive interviews, discounts, free eBooks, and more!

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MUSIC CREDITS:
paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy