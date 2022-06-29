GLEANING THE FIELDS OF THE PROVIDENCE OF GOD

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Ruth 2:1-23/ Ruth was younger than Naomi was. So she offered to gather grain that the men had left. It was usual to allow widows and foreigners to do this (see Leviticus 19:9-10). This was called gleaning. God made this rule for his people. It was a way for them to share his gifts with poor people. Ruth seems to have chosen Boaz’s field by chance. However, we know that God makes good things happen. He does this when we trust him. Now Ruth was working in the field. Boaz, the master, arrived. He said, ‘I pray that the LORD will be with you.’ The workers replied, ‘We pray that the LORD will do good things to you.’ His words to his workers show that he is a good master. He was using words that a priest would use to bless the people. The workers replied in the same way. God was there, at their place of work. His people can always be sure of this.

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