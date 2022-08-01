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Indonesia Pilot “Dies Suddenly” 15 Minutes After Takeoff See Description
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High Hopes
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312 views • August 01, 2022

Jim Crenshaw.


There seems to be some discrepancy as to if he died during the flight or after. He may have had a problem during the flight and managed to land the plane. All I know is if I had been on that flight on a foreign budget airline with a lousy safety record and the pilot died...first I would have said it and then I would have to clean myself up. Here is one of the reports I found on this:


JAKARTA, Indonesia -- The pilot of a passenger airplane in Indonesia suffered a health emergency 15 minutes after take-off on Thursday and was forced to return to the airport before being rushed to a hospital where he later died.


The Citilink Indonesia flight — an Airbus A320 carrying more than 100 passengers — had departed from Surabaya’s international airport in East Java province and was headed to Ujung Pandang city in South Sulawesi province. The cause of the pilot’s death was not immediately known. (Ha. I bet I can guess)


The airline said it had conducted health checks prior to the flight for all crew on duty and that they were “declared fit or airworthy,” according to a statement from Dewa Kadek Rai, the president director of PT Citilink Indonesia.


The passengers and the rest of the crew were safe and the flight later reached its destination with a new aircraft and crew. (Some people probably did what I said I would do above and they had to clean up the mess)


Other reports out of Indonesia make it sound like he died in flight and some don't. I believe after researching this he most likely died in flight and the co-pilot landed the plane but I cannot prove that based on current information.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MICHMkw3Utfp/

Keywords
deathlifecultureairbus a320airportindonesiapilotdies suddenlytakeoffsurabaya
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