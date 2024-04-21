Brighteon TVBrighteon UniversityBrighteon BooksBrighteon Social
Shungite vs EMF meters
572 views • 1 day ago

This video tests Shungite to see against which kind of EMF it helps.

The following EMF meters can be acquired from many different shops, but here are some links:

Gigahertz ME3851a --- https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency
Esmog Spion 5G --- https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/
Cornet ED88T --- https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html
EMFfields PF5 --- https://safelivingtechnologies.com/products/pf5-pocket-emf-detector.html
BK Precision 2709B --- https://www.tequipment.net/BK/2709B/Handheld-Multimeter/
EMF-390-V2 --- (Amazon, Ebay)
Erickhill RT100 --- (Amazon, Aliexpress, Ebay)
K-II (a ghost hunting version) --- (Amazon, Ebay)
DT-1130 --- (Amazon, Aliexpress, Ebay)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

__ How to buy a multimeter to measure body voltage: __

The BK-Precision in this video has a resolution of 0.1mV but that is overkill I think,
for EMF sensitive people a resolution of 1mV should already be enough.
I recommend buying one with True RMS because your meter should then be higher quality. ChatGTP recommends one with 10MΩ (or higher) input impedance to avoid inaccurate readings + preferably an accuracy of at least ±2% (lower is better).
So in summary: 1mV resolution (or lower), True RMS, 10MΩ (or higher) input impedance, at least ±2% accuracy (or lower).
Even the BK-precision I used in this video is a budget meter still. For body voltage it will work though, it complies to everything that is required. The meter has strengths but also flaws, be aware of that! There are probably better devices available for the same price, it's just something I bought a while back. It's frequency range is probably limited between 50Hz - 500Hz for measuring body voltage. A quality EMF meter should have a wider frequency range and can have more useful functions for EMF sensitives. Keep in mind that multimeters were not designed for EMF sensitive people.

This blog may also help:
https://www.eevblog.com/forum/testgear/multimeter-spreadsheet/

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Related videos about stones:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rG1ZtBysd-8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YD9QyCc8irA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGARWBdXd68

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YUieZ7TggM

-----------------------------------------------------------------

btw, in the magnetic fields test, I must have accidently enabled the hold on the Erickhill, which is easy to do by accident because it's the same button to power the device on. Luckily it doesn't matter in that test, doesn't change a thing, the Erickhill measured nothing there anyway.

emf5grockshungitecornetgigahertzbody voltagestralingemf-390me3851aesmog spionemverickhillmultimetervoltmetered88trt-100emfieldspf5emfieldstenenlichaamsspanning
