Ancient Greek and Roman Coins of the Bible Tribute Penny Widow's Mite 30 Pieces #trustedcoins



Read Along. https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/07/ancient-greek-and-roman-coins-of-bible.html Get Ready: @LynetteZang, @ITMTrading will be on July 11th, 2023. An Expert on real Money. A true Expert. Ask Questions!

Numismatic Coins. Ancient older coins are real money. Would you like a closer relationship with your Creator who created gold and silver coins for man to buy and sell, and trade with each other? Men Women Children you need Gold. God created it because you need to have it. It is a part of the Creation Account when God created the Earth. Jesus the Word Created the gold.

Genesis 2:11-12

1599 Geneva Bible

11 The name of one is Pishon: the same compasseth the whole land of Havilah, where is gold.

12 And the gold of that land is good: there is Bdellium, and the Onyx stone.***DON'T FORGET!*** Show Mike Lindell his alternative to Paypal is a win! Join Franksocial, visit our profile and click "sponsor" for just $5 a month! https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Thumbnail music:

Mark Knight

Beat: Searching For Some Truth

Album: Chill

Performed by: CMD

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.