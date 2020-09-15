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Police Lieutenant reacts to body cam footage: Lancaster
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46 views • September 15, 2020
LANCASTER: Founder of 'The Wounded Blue' and host of 'Blue Lives Radio' Lt. Randy Sutton reacts to body cam footage of an encounter between a Pennsylvania police officer and a man reportedly wielding a knife, and comments on the ensuing demonstrations that took place in the city after the altercation. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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