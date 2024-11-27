BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(MINI part 5 of 6) 3 Days DARKNESS is upon us! Prepare your SPIRIT!!! (3/29/24)
66 views • 5 months ago

Many signs and scriptures. You will want to hear this! Links I used below


https://www.astronomy.com/science/the-devil-comet-is-headed-our-way-and-thats-still-ok/ | The 'Devil Comet' is headed our way, and that's still OK


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aplomado_falcon | Aplomado falcon - Wikipedia


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horus | Horus - Wikipedia


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pons | Pons - Wikipedia


https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2024/03/26/why-nasa-will-fire-three-rockets-at-the-solar-eclipse/?sh=51cc5d913d19 | Why NASA Will Fire Three Rockets At The Solar Eclipse


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apep | Apep - Wikipedia


https://time.com/6958713/devil-comet-solar-eclipse-2024/ | What to Know About the Devil Comet During the Eclipse | TIME


https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/20.htm | Revelation 20 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/12.htm | Revelation 12 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/9.htm | Revelation 9 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/john/12.htm | John 12 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/exodus/10.htm | Exodus 10 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/exodus/11.htm | Exodus 11 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/exodus/12.htm | Exodus 12 KJV


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-Mp45d_0ko | "GREAT SIGNS IN THE HEAVENS"- AURORA BOREALIS WILL BE EVERYWHERE - YouTube


https://www.wmur.com/article/new-hampshire-northern-lights-forecast-32424/60288943 | Northern lights could be visible in New Hampshire Sunday night


https://thehum.info/newhummap/html_docs/ | The World Hum Map


https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_thessalonians/2.htm | 2 Thessalonians 2 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/joel/2.htm | Joel 2 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/joel/1.htm | Joel 1 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/psalms/91.htm | Psalm 91 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/amos/8.htm | Amos 8 KJV


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/april-8-solar-eclipse-warning-could-power-grids-texas-heres-why/ | The April 8 solar eclipse could impact power. Here's why. - CBS News


https://www.kens5.com/article/news/local/total-solar-eclipse-path-texas-kaufman-county-terrell-disaster-declaration/287-b77f7a8c-69fd-48c9-819d-d601ad083681 | Total Solar Eclipse in Texas: Kaufman County declares disaster | kens5.com


https://www.newsweek.com/solar-eclipse-warning-map-food-states-1880396 | Map Shows Warnings for People to Stock Up on Food Ahead of Solar Eclipse


https://www.timeout.com/usa/news/solar-eclipse-2024-warnings-heres-the-full-list-you-need-to-know-ahead-of-april-8-032124 | Solar Eclipse 2024 Warnings: Full List To Know and Why They’re Issued

Keywords
bibleprophecyrevelationzombiescerndragonauroradevils comet3 days darkness
