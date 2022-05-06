Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 20:15, May 5, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Force have hit the command post of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Loskutovka, 2 nationalist ammunition depots near Seversk, as well as 28 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 45 military assets of Ukraine.



▫️Among them: 2 command posts, 41 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 missile and artillery weapons depot near Voevodovka, Lugansk People's Republic.



💥Missile troops have hit 1 artillery battery at firing positions near Zarozhnoe, 1 battery of Uragan multiple rocket launchers near Nikolaev and 4 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



💥Artillery units have hit 6 command posts, 2 ammunition depots, 152 strongholds, areas of manpower and military equipment are concentration, and 38 AFU artillery units at firing positions.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 190 nationalists and up to 43 units of weapons and military equipment.



💥Russian air defence means during the day have shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Malaya Kamyshevakha in Kharkov Region and Seversk in Lugansk People's Republic, including 1 Bayraktar TB-2 near Zmeinyi Island.



📊In total, 149 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 729 unmanned aerial vehicles, 288 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,846 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 327 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,323 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,662 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.