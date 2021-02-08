BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Beginner Home Workout With Minimal Equipment | ARMS | 20 Minute Workout with Full Explanations
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
92 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
90 views • February 08, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Training/Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
▶️Watch us on Instagram: @cultivated.change
▶️All media: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#fitness #resilience #homeworkout #personaltraining

Next in our series of home workouts for beginners/intermediate levels with bio-mechanics and exercise progressions explained is ARMS. Definitely one of those areas of aesthetic focus where people will notice physiological changes rather quickly. Arms are one of my favorite because they aren't extremely taxing but they are extremely easy to overload and activate. Arm workouts are good to do on days where your other major muscle groups are sore because they don't require the assistance of much else. Arm days are almost mandatory for natural lifters because they may never get targeted specifically with the volume of other compound movements trained during the week.

Part of resilience is physical fitness - your body's ability to cope and adapt when put under stress. There is no better way to teach your physiology to thrive under pressure than to put it there, VOLUNTARILY.

This routine takes no more than 20 minutes and can be customized for your level of joint health and mobility as well as your current strength levels. We take the same care when training our clients, in person and virtually. No body is the same and everyone has their own neuromuscular habits and compensations that we make sure to program around and build in exercises to slowly bring the body back into balance.

Work with us:
https://cultivated-change.com/contact-us/

NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC:
https://www.acefitness.org/education-and-resources/lifestyle/find-ace-pro/dwwxx263/alexander-corey/

Support Videos Like This: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
OR https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange
Keywords
fitnessbicepscoachingarmstricepshome workout
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine injury compensation, family loss and the fight for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine injury compensation, family loss and the fight for answers

Belle Carter
Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Zoey Sky
Dietary supplements for seniors: How non-GMO vitamin C capsules can support everyday wellness

Dietary supplements for seniors: How non-GMO vitamin C capsules can support everyday wellness

HRS Editors
NHS nurse denied vaccine damage payment after COVID-19 vaccine trial injury

NHS nurse denied vaccine damage payment after COVID-19 vaccine trial injury

Belle Carter
Fermented tea kombucha shows promise in reducing depression-like behaviors, animal study reveals

Fermented tea kombucha shows promise in reducing depression-like behaviors, animal study reveals

Willow Tohi
Study Finds Hunger Alters Food Imagery, Suggesting Cravings Are Not Just a Matter of Willpower

Study Finds Hunger Alters Food Imagery, Suggesting Cravings Are Not Just a Matter of Willpower

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy