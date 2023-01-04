99.5% of over-18s in Co Waterford are double-jabbed, and yet pandemic cases continue to surge

"Waterford, in south-eastern Ireland, epitomises the country's coronavirus conundrum. Why is there a surge in COVID-19 in a nation where around 92% of adults are fully vaccinated?A huge 99.5% of over-18s in Co Waterford are double-jabbed, but the easing of restrictions and increased travel are thought to be contributing to high infection rates.

Speaking to Sky News, Immunologist Professor Luke O'Neill also added that the "primary goal" of jabs is to "stop illness and death" - not to eradicate the virus." — Sky News

