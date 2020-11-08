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Time To Get Back To What I Was Sent Here To Do...
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18 views • November 08, 2020
Back when I shot this video, I was on a bunch of medications that gave me essential tremors. I took myself off them.
Friends, time is short. We, as Christians are running out of time to win the lost for Christ. It is time to get back to the Master's business. Everything else must be put on the shelf.
Friends, time is short. We, as Christians are running out of time to win the lost for Christ. It is time to get back to the Master's business. Everything else must be put on the shelf.
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