© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald John Trump Lansing, MI Rally Pt.2
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • March 01, 2022
We loved being a part of this major movement to show our love and support to the best 45/19th President of the United States. Looking forward to when he returns Thank you Christ Jesus and Military for asking him to serve. He has a lot more work to do but can’t thank the Lord enough for using President Trump to clean up the cabal/deep state. God Bless President Donald J. Trump and family, Military, and all the rest of the patriots out there fighting for our freedom.
Love, Craig & Debbie Hardman
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/president-donald-john-trump-lansing-mi-rally-pt2
Love, Craig & Debbie Hardman
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/president-donald-john-trump-lansing-mi-rally-pt2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.