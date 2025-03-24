Desert Tech MDR Minuteman Flashback Review - Precursor to the WLVRN

AmbGun Desert Tech MDR Videos

In 2019 The Desert Tech MDR was the first bullpup that AmbGun reviewed. Since then we have reviewed two other ambidextrous bullpups…the KelTec RDB and Springfield Hellion.





The original MDR featured forward ejection making it ambi friendly…dynamic ambi was later abandoned by the Desert Tech’s MDR descendent, the WLVRN…but the Wolverine improved in many other ways…it’s just no longer of interest to the Ambidextral Gunfighter.





The MDR featured a pretty good trigger…much better than the Hellion but far inferior to the RDB.





Mag Release is a familiar AR like button…ambi, but requiring a pretty muscular index finger.





The MDR Bolt release is my favorite, better than either the RDB or Hellion.





And the short throw ambi safety became my baseline standard for all safeties since…with the RDB’s being comparable and the Radian Talon being the AR equal.





The MDR Chassis is too heavy for 5.56 IMO, but perfectly fine for 7.62 or 6.5CM.





However, being a bullpup, the weight balances well for one handed operation.





The MDR was an early Next Generation Squad Weapon candidate and it most certainly would have been a better choice than the Sig Spear…especially as Desert Tech refined and improved on the design.





Be sure to check out the original AmbGun full length Desert Tech MDR review videos.





A Tarkov, in game review of the MDR, detailed field strip, key maintenance and lubrication points, shoulder transitions, malfunction handling, Appleseed Qualification Tests, and the MDR vs AR One Handed shootout.

