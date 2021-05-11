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Covid jab CONFIRMED: Magnets stick to a fresh covid jab.
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233 views • May 11, 2021
Jim Stone's comment (May 11):
"This time it was some guys who did it in a way that's not easy to troll. Their only error was saying he's been chipped. I say that's not likely, what's far more likely is that the shot has so many nanobots it behaves like ferrofluid. If it was a chip, you'd never be able to get an MRI near the injection site for your entire life. They are saying wait 6-10 weeks before getting an MRI near the injection site, so obviously whatever is causing the magnet to react will eventually disperse, and that means nanobots. Probably a LOT worse than any chip."
"This time it was some guys who did it in a way that's not easy to troll. Their only error was saying he's been chipped. I say that's not likely, what's far more likely is that the shot has so many nanobots it behaves like ferrofluid. If it was a chip, you'd never be able to get an MRI near the injection site for your entire life. They are saying wait 6-10 weeks before getting an MRI near the injection site, so obviously whatever is causing the magnet to react will eventually disperse, and that means nanobots. Probably a LOT worse than any chip."
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