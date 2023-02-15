Lee Harvey Oswald’s Girlfriend EXPOSES The REAL Truth About JFK Assassination in TELL ALL INTERVIEW. There is an empire of lies the global elite use to control and rule over humanity!

Judyth Vary Baker joins Stew to detail the real history about her boyfriend Lee Harvey Oswald and the JFK Assassination.

Baker and Oswald were contracted to work at the same New Orleans coffee shop, Reily Coffee Company.

The two were a CIA-coordinated task force used to kill Fidel Castro - Baker engineered a super cancer to execute Castro, and Oswald delivered it to Mexico City.

The plans fell through, but the CIA wasn't done with Oswald and chose to frame him as the killer of JFK!

Baker is here to expose how our corrupt government assassinated one of our most beloved presidents, and destroyed Oswald's life!



