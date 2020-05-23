A Universal Day Of Rest: An Online Discussion - June 4th 2020

A universal day of rest will be the topic of an online discussion on June 4th, 2020. Green Sabbath Project will be participating in this discussion with environmental and religious leaders. Bible students of prophecy know exactly where all this "day of rest" talk will finally end. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, is pushing for the enforcement of global Sunday Laws. Why? Because SUN-day is the mark of the Roman Church's authority."Sunday is our MARK of authority. . .the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact" Catholic Record of London, Ontario Sept 1,1923.The 7th Day Sabbath is not Sunday, it is Friday Sunset to Saturday Sunset (since days are counted by sunset in the Bible). The seal of the living God is found in the 4th commandment, for God is a Great King, and the seal of a king has the 1) Name 2) Title & 3) Territory of the king. This is the only commandment that acknowledges that God is the Creator, what He created, and has His name. Those who keep God's Sabbath, along with the rest of the 10 Commandments, as well as having faith in Jesus, will receive the seal of God.Revelation 14:12 Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.But what about SUN-day? And those that keep Sunday?"Of course the Catholic Church claims that the change (Saturday Sabbath to Sunday) was her act... And the act is a MARK of her ecclesiastical authority in religious things." H.F. Thomas, Chancellor of Cardinal Gibbons. Nov. 11, 1895"Sunday is founded, not of scripture, but on tradition. As there is no scripture for the transfer of the day of rest from the last to the first day of the week, Protestants ought to keep their Sabbath on Saturday and thus leave Catholics in full possession of Sunday." - Catholic Record, September 17, 1893.Revelation 14:9-11 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, 10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: 11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.-------------------------------------------------------------You can join us this Sabbath online at:For more information please visit: