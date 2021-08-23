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Here We Go FDA Approves Vax Mandates Coming Hard and Fast
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250 views • August 23, 2021
The FDA with it's less than spotless approval record for dangerous drugs and vaccines ( swine flu vax for example) has decided you can now be subject to the uninformed whims of corporations in relation to what you HAVE to put in your body. *Allegedly
Join Or Die has now become Just Die, One Way or the Other
*Allegedly
Join Or Die has now become Just Die, One Way or the Other
*Allegedly
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