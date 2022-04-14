Parody to the tune of Jim Croce’s “Bad, Bad LeRoy Brown”At the first part of the cent’ryHe sat atop the worldWherever you’d goYou all had to knowThat his big flag was unfurled.Oh Sam was more than troubleHe’d shown those Reds the doorThe Warsaw Pact had had enoughAnd it wasn’t coming back for more.Well it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,He do what he want and the world be damned;Badder than Genghis Khan,But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.Now Uncle Sam, he a bully,And he loves those weaker foes,And he like to wave his defense budgetUnder everybody’s nose.He got a really funny worldview;He got a Federal Reserve, too;He got a House and Senate in his pocket for fun;He got a menorah in his shoe.And it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,He do what he want and the world be damned;Badder than Genghis Khan,But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.September fifteen years agoSam claimed we were attacked.Though nothing made senseHe got us all worked upAnd his war plans most folks backed.Then he cast his eyes toward KabulAnd the trouble soon began,‘Cause Sam he learned no lesson‘Bout messin’ ‘round without a plan.Well it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,He do what he want and the world be damned;Badder than Genghis Khan,But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.Now the locals took to fightin’And a man found on his ownOur future looked like a jigsaw puzzleWith a couple of pieces gone.And it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,He do what he want and the world be damned;Badder than Genghis Khan,But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.And he’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,He do what he want and the world be damned;Badder than Genghis Khan,But he’s still afraid of Kim Jong-un.Yes, he’s badder than Genghis Khan,But he’s still afraid of Kim Jong-un.Dieter Weiss and David Martin