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Bad Bad Uncle Sam
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51 views • April 14, 2022
Parody to the tune of Jim Croce’s “Bad, Bad LeRoy Brown”
At the first part of the cent’ry
He sat atop the world
Wherever you’d go
You all had to know
That his big flag was unfurled.
Oh Sam was more than trouble
He’d shown those Reds the door
The Warsaw Pact had had enough
And it wasn’t coming back for more.
Well it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,
He do what he want and the world be damned;
Badder than Genghis Khan,
But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
Now Uncle Sam, he a bully,
And he loves those weaker foes,
And he like to wave his defense budget
Under everybody’s nose.
He got a really funny worldview;
He got a Federal Reserve, too;
He got a House and Senate in his pocket for fun;
He got a menorah in his shoe.
And it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,
He do what he want and the world be damned;
Badder than Genghis Khan,
But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
September fifteen years ago
Sam claimed we were attacked.
Though nothing made sense
He got us all worked up
And his war plans most folks backed.
Then he cast his eyes toward Kabul
And the trouble soon began,
‘Cause Sam he learned no lesson
‘Bout messin’ ‘round without a plan.
Well it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,
He do what he want and the world be damned;
Badder than Genghis Khan,
But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
Now the locals took to fightin’
And a man found on his own
Our future looked like a jigsaw puzzle
With a couple of pieces gone.
And it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,
He do what he want and the world be damned;
Badder than Genghis Khan,
But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
And he’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,
He do what he want and the world be damned;
Badder than Genghis Khan,
But he’s still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
Yes, he’s badder than Genghis Khan,
But he’s still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
Dieter Weiss and David Martin
https://dcdave.heresycentral.is/2019/02/26/bad-bad-uncle-sam/
At the first part of the cent’ry
He sat atop the world
Wherever you’d go
You all had to know
That his big flag was unfurled.
Oh Sam was more than trouble
He’d shown those Reds the door
The Warsaw Pact had had enough
And it wasn’t coming back for more.
Well it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,
He do what he want and the world be damned;
Badder than Genghis Khan,
But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
Now Uncle Sam, he a bully,
And he loves those weaker foes,
And he like to wave his defense budget
Under everybody’s nose.
He got a really funny worldview;
He got a Federal Reserve, too;
He got a House and Senate in his pocket for fun;
He got a menorah in his shoe.
And it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,
He do what he want and the world be damned;
Badder than Genghis Khan,
But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
September fifteen years ago
Sam claimed we were attacked.
Though nothing made sense
He got us all worked up
And his war plans most folks backed.
Then he cast his eyes toward Kabul
And the trouble soon began,
‘Cause Sam he learned no lesson
‘Bout messin’ ‘round without a plan.
Well it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,
He do what he want and the world be damned;
Badder than Genghis Khan,
But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
Now the locals took to fightin’
And a man found on his own
Our future looked like a jigsaw puzzle
With a couple of pieces gone.
And it’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,
He do what he want and the world be damned;
Badder than Genghis Khan,
But still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
And he’s bad, bad Uncle Sam,
He do what he want and the world be damned;
Badder than Genghis Khan,
But he’s still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
Yes, he’s badder than Genghis Khan,
But he’s still afraid of Kim Jong-un.
Dieter Weiss and David Martin
https://dcdave.heresycentral.is/2019/02/26/bad-bad-uncle-sam/
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