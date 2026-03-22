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Motjaba Khamenei, the Imam Mahdi, and Ezekiel 38
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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Iran's new 'Supreme Leader' is the oldest son of its previous leader. Motjaba Khamenei, reportedly is "obsessed with the end of days." Might he hold to the Shiite Islam view he is the Seyed Khorasani who will turn Jerusalem over to a Muslim leader known as the Imam Mahdi? According to Twelver Shia – the largest branch of Shia Islam studied by Khamenei at Qom – the 12th Imam, is Muhammad al-Mahdi, who was born in the year 869. Do some Shiites believe US President Donald Trump is the Dajjal/Antichrist who the Imam Mahdi will kill? Do biblical or Sunni prophecies support that the Imam Mahdi will implement global governance or do they teach that he will be betrayed by a European leader who will reign with the Antichrist for 3 1/2 years? If he lives long enough, might he try to conquer/cause great damage to "the City of David" as prophesied in Isaiah 22:6-9? Could the current attack by the USA and Israel against Iran result in the fulfillment in this age of prophecies in Ezekiel 37 and 38 as some Protestant ministers believe? Could Ezekiel 38 even possibly happen soon? Why or why not? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.


A written article of related interest is available titled 'Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei wants to bring in the Imam Mahdi? What about Ezekiel 38?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/irans-mojtaba-khamenei-wants-to-bring-in-the-imam-mahdi-what-about-ezekiel-38/

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