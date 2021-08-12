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COVID Early Treatment Can Save The People Now
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82 views • August 12, 2021
Dr Richard Bartlett, has a produced a practical and highly successful early treatment protocol to heal those hit by the COVID-19 bio weapon. This early treatment protocol has the power to save the people of our country. IW Producer Rob Dew, covers his use of the four main elements of this early treatment protocol that he used to heal his body. Go to https://synergyhealthdpc.com for more information on early COVID treatment. Special thanks to Marcos Morales, for excellent audio editing, mixing and video editing.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61144d9e9b6e46488daabd42
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61144d9e9b6e46488daabd42
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