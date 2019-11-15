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‘Rodney Reed is innocent,’ according to forensic pathologist Dr. Baden
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5 views • November 15, 2019
The forensic pathologist widely known for his high profile examinations in cases including Jeffrey Epstein, O.J. Simpson, John F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King tells Fox News Rodney Reed is innocent. Reed is scheduled to be executed in Texas on Nov. 20. #FoxNews
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