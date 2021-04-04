© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 13 Resurrection Special
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 04, 2021
Today I decided to do a resurrection special and share several Billy Graham videos and reflect a bit about his influence on me.
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-ZmquzdeEHitDggBssMpeg
JUAN O SAVIN'S BOOK "KID BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD"
HARD COPY https://gumroad.com/allpatriots
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-ZmquzdeEHitDggBssMpeg
JUAN O SAVIN'S BOOK "KID BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD"
HARD COPY https://gumroad.com/allpatriots
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.