Israel Votes to Divide Israel

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. June 10, 2022
Israeli Knesset has voted down a key bill that would have renewed Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. In light of this vote, Israel effectively divided itself. Pastor Stan links that to previous prophecies concerning Israel in today's video. We also take a look the risk of War in the Baltic countries which might be the destination that the Kremlin is heading to.
00:00 Knesset Votes to Divide Israel
05:12 Headlines Given to Prophet Leslie Johnson
12:54 Prophecy Headlines
18:34 Globalists Taking over Food System
19:28 Those Responsible for Oil Prices to go Up
21:25 How Reliable are our Electrical Sources
25:01 Ukrainian Troops burn Wheat and Grains
25:48 Risk of War in the Baltic is Real
27:16 Praying for a Third Great Awakening
30:12 Joseph’s Kitchen
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUps_zn9mO4