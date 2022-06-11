Israel Votes to Divide Israel

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. June 10, 2022

Israeli Knesset has voted down a key bill that would have renewed Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. In light of this vote, Israel effectively divided itself. Pastor Stan links that to previous prophecies concerning Israel in today's video. We also take a look the risk of War in the Baltic countries which might be the destination that the Kremlin is heading to.

00:00 Knesset Votes to Divide Israel

05:12 Headlines Given to Prophet Leslie Johnson

12:54 Prophecy Headlines

18:34 Globalists Taking over Food System

19:28 Those Responsible for Oil Prices to go Up

21:25 How Reliable are our Electrical Sources

25:01 Ukrainian Troops burn Wheat and Grains

25:48 Risk of War in the Baltic is Real

27:16 Praying for a Third Great Awakening

30:12 Joseph’s Kitchen

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUps_zn9mO4

