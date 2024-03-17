Why Jews Hate Whites & Do Not Pray for Jerusalem
107 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Why Jews Hate Whites:
- Pray for the peace of Jerusalem:
“May those who love you be prosper.” Psalm 122:6. YET:
- Every Epistle is written to a European church or a Christian person, but not a single prayer for peace for that dusty city in the Middle-East.
- “If anyone does not love the Lord, let that person be cursed!” 1 Corinthians 16:22
- ” . . . the synagogue of Satan, who claim to be Jews though they are not, but are liars”. Rev 3:9
- It is more biblical to pray for a curse on those who call themselves Jews than it is to pray for their peace.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
Colorado
March 16, 2024
Keywords
whiteeuropejew
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos