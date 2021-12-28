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THE 10 TYPES OF PEOPLE WHO WILL BE DESTROYED OR DEAD STARTING IN 2022
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338 views • December 28, 2021
The 10 types of people who will be DESTROYED or DEAD starting in 2022
1) Those who look forward to being upgraded, Transhuman!
2) People who are following the shot schedule!
3) People who refuse to prep!
4) People who get all their info from MSM!
5) People who still live in the cities!
*** watch the video for the rest!
1) Those who look forward to being upgraded, Transhuman!
2) People who are following the shot schedule!
3) People who refuse to prep!
4) People who get all their info from MSM!
5) People who still live in the cities!
*** watch the video for the rest!
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