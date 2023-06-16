https://gettr.com/post/p2js717093b

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Former congressional candidate Cait Corrigan believes that the US is not a free country if it is dependent on a communist country! COL John Mills, Ret. (GETTR: @colonelretjohn) would like to say to Mr. Miles Guo that there will be a day of liberation and we thank him for his service!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】前国会议员候选人凯特·柯瑞根认为美国如果依赖一个共产主义国家，它就不是一个自由的国家！约翰·米尔斯上校想对文贵先生说会有解放的那一天，感谢文贵先生的贡献！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



