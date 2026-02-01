🔥Israel promotes organ donor drive — while harvesting donors from Gazans

While launching a campaign to break a world record for organ donor sign-ups, Israel faces persistent allegations of harvesting organs from deceased Palestinians in Gaza.

Gaza's Health Director states that bodies returned after ceasefires are often missing kidneys and other organs—a pattern documented by Western doctors.

Meanwhile, Guinness reversed its ban on Israeli records after pressure from US officials and lobbyists.