SHOCKING 7-year-old video sheds new light on Ukraine/Russia war

Glenn Beck
Dec 12, 2023
A clip from 2016 has resurfaced and it's shocking. In it, Sen. Lindsey Graham tells Ukrainian soldiers that "2017 will be the year of offense" against Russia. So, was this a lie, or was the plan to start a war thwarted? Glenn questions how odd it is that before Trump took office, American war mongers were talking about a Ukrainian/Russian war and then right after Trump left, the war began. Have American politicians been planning for this war for 7 years? Did Trump's presidency delay it?
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7orM3bxc2U
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.