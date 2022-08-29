FBI Interfered in US Election by Censoring Hunter Biden Story; Exposure Vindicates Trump Lawyers

EPOCH TV: Crossroads with Josh PhilippThe FBI is being accused of election interference, as new evidence emerges on its suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story and on its raid on President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home.

Mark Zuckerberg of Meta claimed in a recent interview that the FBI alerted the company of a Russian disinformation campaign ahead of the 2020 elections, which led Facebook to censor the Hunter Biden story. This revelation hit alongside the public release of a heavily redacted DOJ affidavit justifying the raid on Trump’s home.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

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