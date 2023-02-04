Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson Unleashed! Compares the Biden crime family to the Hussein dictatorship in Iraq
113 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 18 hours ago |

(Feb 2, 2023) Tucker Carlson: "This is what third world countries are like. All citizens are not equal. Power derives from proximity to power."


Tucker Carlson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson

Keywords
current eventspoliticscorruptionamericafox newstucker carlsonjoe bidenhunter bidenpersecutionthird worldsaddam husseinccplaptopinjusticejohn paul mac isaacuday husseinkathy jennings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket