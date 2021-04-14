© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC Reports Mask Mandates Decreased COVID-19 Cases By Just 1.8%
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • April 14, 2021
▶Censored COVID Treatments: https://firstchoiceman.com/Heal/
▶Source: https://firstchoiceman.com/2021/03/12/mask-mandates-effectiveness-cdc-report/
▶Image Credit: Girl in a medical mask on the street during the coronavirus epidemic in Russia. 18 March 2020, 16:53:16. Author https://www.vperemen.com
▶Source: https://firstchoiceman.com/2021/03/12/mask-mandates-effectiveness-cdc-report/
▶Image Credit: Girl in a medical mask on the street during the coronavirus epidemic in Russia. 18 March 2020, 16:53:16. Author https://www.vperemen.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.