Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's Criminal in Canaduh to Post Videos Identifying Thieves
channel image
Recharge Freedom
324 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

If you post a video or image of somebody allegedly stealing a package from your front porch in Canada, it is considered defamation and illegal. The woke are merely incentivizing bad behavior in the name of compassion. #canada #thieves #woke

Keywords
policejustin trudeaucanadaempathystupiditydefamationcompassionthievescanadian policewolkporch piratescanadian guns

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket