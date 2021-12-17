This Is Pretty Cool! NEW Diamondback Sidekick Revolver UNBOXING

Today we unbox the new Sidekick revolver from Diamondback. Let's take a look at a few of the unique features this revolver offers, talk about the specifications and get a few first impressions.(These are affiliate links.)Hearing Protection By AXILEye Protection By Hunters HD GoldClothing by BerettaClothing by Tru-SpecMicrophone by SaramonicSteel Targets by High Caliber TargetsShotgun Targets by Do All OutdoorsPaper Targets by Outdoor Products PlusCleaning Products by Aegis Gun CareAmazon Influencer StoreCloverTac HomepageShirts, Swag & Moreuse code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or moreBecome A YouTube Channel MemberCloverTac On PatreonThe Best Perks On Patreon!Extra Content & Cool PerksThank you for being a loyal friend to theCloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe----------CREDITS----------CloverTac Productions Original ContentCredit: Christopher DoverMusic Graciously Provided ByViolet HeartAdditional Music Credit----------AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE----------In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.----------SAFETY NOTICE----------:All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.