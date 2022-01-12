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NLR Constitution Series Part 3: Narration & Explanation of Articles 2 & 3
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20 views • January 12, 2022
In Part 3 of this Constitution for a Natural Law Republic series, I will be narrating Articles 2 & 3 of the proposed constitution, “System of Justice” and “Implementation of an Honest Monetary System.” These are perhaps the two most important pillars of any social order as they have historically been the two legacy institutions that have been the roots of human slavery and oppression. It is time that changed and we create a system that abides by Natural Law in every aspect of these vital institutions.
Full documentation and original writings are available for reading and download on the blog at The Freedom Project 2020 website here:
https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org/to-free-humanity/
Music credits courtesy of Karl Casey at White Bat Audio on YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_6hQy4elsyHhCOskZo0U5g
Full documentation and original writings are available for reading and download on the blog at The Freedom Project 2020 website here:
https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org/to-free-humanity/
Music credits courtesy of Karl Casey at White Bat Audio on YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_6hQy4elsyHhCOskZo0U5g
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