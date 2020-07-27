Dr Judy Mikovits - New Research That Has Come Out About The Best Way To Protect Yourself

Dr. Judy Mikovits has made it her mission to understand and treat chronic diseases and, through her research, she has discovered a “smart” way to help our system protect itself from these diseases.



Dr. Mikovits and Michelle will be discussing this, along with the new research that has come out about the best way to protect yourself and make the best decisions when it comes to your health.



Where do you stand when it comes to vaccinations?



It’s definitely a touchy subject - right up there with masks, sanitizer, and quarantining.



While there is no doubt that vaccines have an impact on our health, there may be a better way to approach them.