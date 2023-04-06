The International Litigation Against the GENOCIDE WAR CRIMINALS [Pt 2]

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Atty Todd Callender on the GENOCIDE WAR CRIMINALS:
Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Tedros Ghebreyesus, Alex Azar, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Drosten, Albert Bourla, Stéphane Bancel, Klaus Schwab, Rockefellers, Rothschilds, the DOD are charged with Bioweapon Injection Genocide War Crimes.
The NIH was very much aware that hydroxychloroquine was effective against SARS coronavirus.
An August 22, 2005, study proves Chloroquine (HCQ) is effective against SARS coronavirus. This contradicts the narrative that hydroxychloroquine doesn't work for COVID-19. It seems the NIH was very much aware that there is an effective medication against SARS coronavirus. In my opinion the emergency use authorization for all of the experimental shots dubbed vaccines need to be removed.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1643684328767987733