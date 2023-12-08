Curated Narrative: A Push for War - What's Up! with Gregg Braden, John Petersen

"If it really happened, why haven't we seen it?" There is an ongoing concerted effort to shift the narrative ... towards a push for a war.

With Gregg Braden and John Petersen. Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-whats-up-curated-narrative-a-push-for-war/