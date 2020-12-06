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AIR GANG STALKED LIKE THIS EVERY DAY NOW FOR 15 YEARS
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110 views • December 06, 2020
STILL IMAGE G-YEOM THE CHINESE MAFIA PERP NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME 3 TIMES
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN ON GENOCIDE
bitchute.com/video/tJYxdKWMhPe0
5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html
MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html
SRINGRAY BLAST
goyimtv.tv/v/2529526299/Direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace--still-image-same-
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN ON GENOCIDE
bitchute.com/video/tJYxdKWMhPe0
5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html
MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html
SRINGRAY BLAST
goyimtv.tv/v/2529526299/Direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace--still-image-same-
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
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