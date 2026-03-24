Thieves Stealing Fuel From Cars, Energy Wars Intensify

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Daily Pulse Ep 222
| Trump's new National AI Framework calls for Digital ID implementation, Russia’s largest oil port has been crippled in a Ukrainian drone attack while in Australia people are now stealing each others' fuel, and Peter Thiel just bet $2 billion on technology that connects our food supply to the internet.