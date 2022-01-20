CDC No Longer Force Vaccination Mandates for Cruises, People Are Advised To Wear KN95 Masks

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01/15/2022: From today, the CDC guidance for preventing COVID-19 on board cruise ships will become optional as the agency’s conditional sale order is set to expire.
On Friday, the CDC also updated its mask guidance encouraging all Americans to consider wearing the more protective and or KN 95 masks.