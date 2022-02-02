© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
States Must Tackle Border Invasion if Biden Won't: Lt. Col. Allen West
Follow
2
Share
Report
110 views • February 02, 2022
Every state is now a border state, and the elites are aiding and abetting human trafficking with the open border, warned former Congressman and Texas gubernatorial candidate Lt. Col. Allen West in an interview with The New American's Alex Newman from the U.S.-Mexico border. But states can and must take action to rein in this crisis, West explained, offering various different solutions that state governments could start implementing now. The ultimate agenda is to change the country and create a new voting bloc to help keep Democrats in power forever. Even Texas, which has taken some actions, is not doing enough to secure the border. West also blasts Critical Race Theory and out of control school boards while defending medical freedom.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.