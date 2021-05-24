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Jim and Fred on David Irving
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299 views • May 24, 2021
Lively discussion between Jim Rizoli and Fred Leuchter on what has happened to David Irving??Who once was a true believer of the Leuchter report now has different thoughts on the gassing situation in the camps.
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/jim-fred-talk-about-david-irving_QpEWS7naTYetqlU.html
Davids Holocaust views todayhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/EUbpRszqpbSW/
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/jim-fred-talk-about-david-irving_QpEWS7naTYetqlU.html
Davids Holocaust views todayhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/EUbpRszqpbSW/
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