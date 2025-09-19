Trump Designates Antifa As Terrorist - Released Docs Show O'Biden Admin Targeted TP-USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
END TIME NEWS REPORT * 9.19.2025
ANTIFA DESIGNATED AS MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/breaking-president-trump-designates-antifa-as-major-terrorist/
BIDEN ADMIN TARGETED CHARLIES KIRKS TURNING POINT USA
https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-furious-newly-released-documents-show-biden-admin-targeted-charlie-kirks-turning-point-usa/
DNC LAUNCHES COLLEGE VOTER...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/09/17/dnc-launches-college-voter-registration-push-days-after-charlie-kirk-assassination-at-uvu-campus/
DATA REPUBLICAN STATUS
https://x.com/DataRepublican/status/1967758989791465856
TASS WORLD
https://tass.com/world/2017621
PETER SCHWEIZER STATUS
https://x.com/peterschweizer/status/1968021149285224499
TRUMP TELLS AIDES NETANYAHU...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-tells-aides-netanyahu-f-king-me-but-wont-break-publicly-with-him-report/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson